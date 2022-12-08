Senior Quality Assessor – Affirmative Measure- Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

APS6

Quality Assessment and Monitoring Group

Ongoing and Non-ongoing

Darwin





We are looking for the right people to join our high performing national team which is responsible for assessing and monitoring the performance and compliance of individual home service providers with the Aged Care Quality Standards. The people we want are great listeners, who are able to engage with consumers of aged care services from diverse backgrounds, can communicate well with various stakeholders and are able to analyse information, escalate risks and write clear and accurate reports to support the team’s findings about the performance and compliance of providers.

Our purpose is to protect and enhance the safety, health, wellbeing and quality of life of people receiving Australian funded aged care, and this role supports this by listening to consumers’ stories and talking to staff and management about how care and services are being provided and gathering evidence.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission recognises the richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and is committed to the implementation of our Reconciliation Action Plan which includes the establishment of affirmative measures to recruit to targeted positions. The Commission values the unique knowledge and experience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees which strengthens and supports our focus on protecting and enhancing the safety, health, wellbeing and quality of life of aged care consumers. The people filling these roles will support the Commission in achieving cultural excellence in its regulatory activities.

The Commission supports an Indigenous Staff Network and Friends of the Indigenous Staff Network as a feature of our Reconciliation Action Plan

Affirmative measures provisions identify jobs that are restricted to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. The Commissioner has two Senior Quality Assessor positions under Section 31 of the Australian Public Service Commissioner’s Directions 2022 and recruitment to these positions constitutes an affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the 'Racial Discrimination Act 1975' and these vacancies are only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait people.

Senior Quality Assessor roles are predominantly field based positions with over-night travel commonly required, with assessors undertaking visits to aged care services across each state and territory, including visiting communities where aged care services are provided. Applicable travel expenses are covered under the Commission’s travel policy, and a current driver’s licence is essential to support the travel expectations of the role.

Flex-time is available to support management of the travel expectations of the role.

Attaining registration as a Senior Quality Assessor is an essential requirement. Successful candidates will be provided with a comprehensive training program which must be successfully completed in order for the person to be eligible for registration as a Senior Quality Assessor. Following initial registration, Quality Assessors are required to undertake 15 hours of professional development each year and also to apply for annual re-registration.

Position Duties

Undertaking visits to aged care services, either as part of a team or individually, to assess the service’s performance and compliance with the Aged Care Quality Standards.

Engaging with aged care service providers to find and collect information/evidence, actively following through on lines of enquiry, including conducting interviews with service staff and management, to support our regulatory/compliance functions.

Conducting in person or telephone-based interviews with consumers and/or their representatives about the quality of care and services provided by an aged care service.

Collecting and analysing evidence to record performance audit and assessment findings in written reports, using the Commission’s IT applications.

Preparing well-reasoned and accurate reports for a delegate, which may be published, following an assessment of the quality of care and services provided by a service to inform statutory decisions within legislated timeframes.

Position Eligibility Requirements

Critically analyse information to prepare comprehensive, evidence-based reports which clearly and concisely document the reasoning and recommendations.

Understand and identify risk and potential harms in an aged care service and then escalate findings within a risk management framework.

Demonstrated ability to effectively manage interpersonal relationships with respect and communicate with influence with internal and external stakeholders.

Work effectively as a team member and/or team leader to accomplish organisational goals, this may include mentoring other staff.

An understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and an ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

Understand and comply with legislative, policy and regulatory frameworks, particularly the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission Act (2018) and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission Rules (2018) and the Aged Care Quality Standards or be able to demonstrate a capacity to quickly acquire this knowledge.

Be an effective representative of the organisation, acting professionally (including adhering to APS Values & Code of Conduct and the Commission’s Quality Assessor Code of Conduct) and operating within the boundaries of organisational processes and legal and public policy directions





Salary offered will be between $86,977 and $98,084 per annum depending on skills and experience. In addition, 15.4% superannuation will be paid.

Only candidates who hold Australian citizenship can apply. Appointment is conditional on successfully completing a national police check. For more information please visit https://www.apsc.gov.au/citizenship-aps

Travel Expectations: Extensive travel (mostly within a state but also interstate) is an inherent requirement of the role. Travel requirements involve several nights or overnight travel each week or fortnight. Applicable travel expenses are covered under the Commission’s travel policy, and a current driver’s licence is essential to support the travel expectations of the role.

Appointment is conditional on:

• Successfully completing a national police check.

• Providing evidence of meeting the Commission’s requirements for mandatory vaccinations for field staff and compliance with infection control risk measures including the safe use of personal protective

equipment where required.

• Being able to meet the travel expectations of the role.

Successful applicants for this position who are current APS employees will be offered a 6-month non-ongoing position to allow time to meet the above requirements and if they do not meet the requirements for registration, they will return to their home agency. Successful applicants who are not current APS employees will be required to complete the requirements within the period of their probationary employment with the Commission.

All APS6 employees and contractors are expected to meet the APS6 level capabilities outlined in the APS Integrated Leadership System and it is recommended that applicants familiarise themselves with the behavioural expectations outlined in this framework to support preparation of an application. The Australian Public Service Commission provides useful information on how to apply for a job in the APS.

Non-ongoing opportunities will be offered for an irregular/intermittent term. Opportunities will be offered for varying periods up to 18 months with a possibility of extension to a maximum of three years.

Merit Pool established through this selection process may be used to fill this or future ongoing or non-ongoing vacancies.

Application response:

As part of your application, you will be required to prepare a response document (minimum 11pt font in MSWord or PDF format), which you will upload in the next section.

Please ensure you read the instructions carefully, noting failure to address identified requirements may lead to your application being deemed ineligible.

Please prepare a one-page Applicant Response (maximum word limit 750) in relation to the advertised role, outlining:

· How your skills, knowledge and experience will be relevant to this role

· Why you are interested in the role and what you can offer us

· Any specific examples or achievements that demonstrate your ability to perform the role.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage.

A confirmation must stipulate that a person:

· is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; and

· identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person; and

· is accepted as such by the community in which they live, or formerly lived.

Confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage can be provided by a wide range of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and bodies, and commonly include, but are not limited to, the following:

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Land Councils;

· Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporations can be incorporated under the Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) Act 2006, the Corporations Act 2001, or other states and territory legislation);

· Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander medical services.

How to Apply?

1. Navigate to ‘Current Vacancies’ section of the careers page and locate the relevant job title. All documentation relating to the role and application process will be located here.

2. Click on the job title and at the bottom of the Advertisement you will be asked to create an account If you are a first-time user or to sign in to complete your application.

3. As part of your application you will be requested to complete your Application Response document and attach your Resume. Cover letter is optional

4. Click ‘Apply Now’ when you are ready to submit your application.

Please complete an online application and submit to https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/about-us/careers by 11:59pm (local time) on Friday, 9thDecember 2022.

Only completed applications will be accepted.

Contact Officer:

Please contact our recruitment team on (02) 9633 3262 or recruitment@agedcarequality.gov.au for assistance with accessing our website or with lodging your application. Specific questions about the role can be directed to Gerard McNamara by emailing gerard.mcnamara@agedcarequality.gov.au with Position title in the subject line.

Further information:

Employment Conditions and Benefits are outlined in the Commission’s Enterprise Agreement and supporting policies.

Diversity & Inclusion

The Commission is committed to fostering a workplace with flexible work arrangements to support a diverse, respectful and inclusive culture for all staff.

