Senior Investigation Officer

APS6

Quality Assessment and Monitoring Group

Full Time, ongoing

Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Box Hill (Melbourne), Parramatta (NSW)





Are you looking to make a real difference to the quality of care provided to older people and thrive in a varied and challenging work environment?

We have opportunities for the right people to become members of the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission’s (the Commission)’s Quality Assessment and Monitoring Group – Serious Incident investigations team.

About the Commission

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (the Commission) was formed on 1 January 2019. The role of the Commission is to protect and enhance the safety, health, wellbeing and quality of life of people receiving aged care.

The Commission is the national end-to-end regulator of aged care services and the primary point of contact for consumers and providers in relation to quality and safety. Our vision is to support a world-class aged care system driven by empowered consumers who enjoy the best possible quality of life.

We aim to build confidence and trust in aged care, empower consumers, promote best practice service provision, promote quality standards and hold providers to account for their performance against the expected standards of care. We seek to promote an aged care system that develops safer systems of care, inculcates a culture of safety and quality, and learns from mistakes, while providing the oversight that can assure the community that aged care services are operating as they should, including working on continuous improvement.

About the Quality Assessment and Monitoring Group

The Group is responsible for the effective delivery of quality assessment and monitoring of approved provider compliance with the Aged Care Quality Standards, undertaking accreditation and reaccreditation audits of residential aged care services, completion of Quality Reviews of Home Services, responding to reported serious incidents and additional functions as required such as infection control monitoring.

The Group is led by an Executive Director and national leadership team which undertakes these functions within a single Commission operating model and includes approximately 300 staff located across Australia based in national and regional teams responsible for delivery and performance. Flexible working arrangements may be offered in some roles.

The roles that we are seeking to fill:

· Senior Investigations Officers - Serious Incidents – Investigations

Candidates will be asked to identify their location preferences for roles in their application.

Position overview

Senior Investigations Officer - Serious Incidents – Investigations

Senior Investigations Officer are regulatory officers who conduct field-based investigations into suspected non-compliance with quality of care principles relating to reportable incidents including the use of restrictive practices under the Serious Incidents Response Scheme (SIRS).

https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/sirs

The roles include field-based work with over-night travel commonly required which may include visits across states and territories. Flex-time is available to support management of the travel expectations of the role.

Your main responsibilities will be:

Plan, participate in, and lead investigations into approved provider compliance with responsibilities under the Aged Care Act 1997 (Aged Care Act). These include responsibilities relating to the Serious Incident Response Scheme (Sections 154.1(1)(e) & (1)(f)) of the Aged Care Act and Parts 4A & 4B of the Quality of Care Principles 2014).

Conduct risk assessment in line with the Commission’s risk matrix to identify ongoing risks to aged care consumers based upon the incident(s) and how the approved provider has managed the incident(s). Where applicable identify potential non-compliance with relevant Quality Standards (Schedule 2 Quality of Care Principles).

Investigations will include review of information and documents, interviewing of staff, consumers, their representatives and other relevant persons, observations on site.

Undertake activities using regulatory powers outlined in the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission Rules 2018 (Commission Rules) and the Regulatory Powers (Standard Provisions) Act 2014 (Monitoring provisions).

Collect, secure and manage confidential information gathered during investigations and other compliance activities.

Produce high quality investigation reports to support recommended administrative action including compliance and enforcement decisions.

Participate in the delivery of education opportunities to inform and educate aged care providers and clients and the public about the Commissioner’s functions and the requirements of relevant legislation and rules.

Provide coaching, mentoring and guidance to other Commission staff and contribute to a learning culture where expertise can be appropriately shared.

Adhere to the APS Values and Code of Conduct.

To be successful in these roles you will need the following:

The ability to interpret legislation.

Broad understanding of contemporary regulatory processes, inclusive practices and experience in leading investigations.

Investigation skills including the ability to exercise regulatory powers, identify non-compliance, and gather, analyse and present evidence.

The capacity to develop sound working relationships to understand consumer risk and escalate issues accordingly.

Excellent attention to detail, strong written and verbal communication skills, and adept time management skills, including the ability to produce quality reports.

Ability to identify opportunities for continuous improvement to achieve quality outcomes.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to establish and maintain professional relationships with key external stakeholders

The ability and the confidence to make sound judgements based on thorough research, problem solving, innovation and evidence-based practice, to achieve the objectives of the Commission.

Ability to work collaboratively with others to focussing on the operational priorities and strategic direction of the Commission

The ability to maintain personal resilience and wellbeing, and work flexibly in a changing environment

Desirable qualifications or experience – one or more of the following:

Understanding of the Australian aged care system and the regulatory legislation underpinning it.

Experience of working in a regulatory environment

Certificate IV or Diploma in Government (Investigations) or equivalent





Position Notes

Salary offered will be between $86,790 and $97,912 per annum depending on skills and experience. In addition, 15.4% superannuation will be paid.

Only candidates who hold Australian citizenship can apply. Appointment is conditional on successfully completing a national police check. For more information please visit www.apsc.gov.au/citizenship-aps

To be eligible to work in some roles, you may be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (including any COVID-19 booster dose to maintain an 'up-to-date' status). Candidates should be aware that in roles where vaccination against COVID-19 is required by public health orders/directions or other legislation, if a candidate is not fully vaccinated or is unwilling to be vaccinated within a reasonable period, they may not be offered that role.

Appointment is also conditional on:

Successfully completing a national criminal record check

Travel both interstate and intrastate may be required from time to time

In your application please provide a statement of claims against the Key Capabilities in no more than 800 words.

A merit pool will be created from this recruitment which may be used for future vacancies in similar roles.





How to Apply?

1. Navigate to ‘Current Vacancies’ section of the careers page and locate the relevant job title. All documentation relating to the role and application process will be located here.

2. Click on the job title and at the bottom of the Advertisement you will be asked to create an account If you are a first-time user or to sign in to complete your application.

3. As part of your application you will be requested to complete a statement of claim and attach your Resume. Cover letter is optional

4. Click ‘Apply Now’ when you are ready to submit your application.





Please complete an online application and submit to https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/about-us/careers by 11:59pm (local time) on Friday,8 July 2022.

Only completed applications will be accepted.

Contact Officer:

Please contact our recruitment team on (02) 9633 3262 or recruitment@agedcarequality.gov.au for assistance with accessing our website or with lodging your application. Specific questions about the role can be directed to Tim Davies by emailing Timothy.Davies@agedcarequality.gov.au with Position title in the subject line.

Further information:

The Commission acknowledges the diversity of the Australian community and particularly welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people living with a disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse and/or gender diverse backgrounds.

For further information about the Quality Commission, office locations and other related resources, please visit https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/.

