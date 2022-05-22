The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (the Commission) was formed on 1 January 2019. The role of the Commission is to protect and enhance the safety, health, wellbeing and quality of life of people receiving aged care.





The Commission is the national end-to-end regulator of aged care services and the primary point of contact for consumers and providers in relation to quality and safety. Our vision is to support a world-class aged care system driven by empowered consumers who enjoy the best possible quality of life.





Position Description

Complaints Officers work with people receiving services, their representatives and service providers to resolve concerns and make positive improvements for people receiving aged care using a range of complaint resolution techniques including early resolution, service provider resolution, conciliation and investigation. Complaints Officers work in small supportive teams in one of the Quality and Safety Commissioner’s offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Darwin, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.





Position Duties

· Working with complainants, people receiving care and approved providers to identify concerns and develop options to achieve resolution

· Managing calls in a telephone intake setting, which can include handling difficult conversations

· Identifying, escalating and managing risks

· Ensuring accurate recording of information

· Using a range of complaint resolution techniques including early resolution, service provider resolution, conciliation and investigation

· Preparing detailed reports, correspondence and recommendations

· Developing positive and collaborative working relationships with team members and internal and external stakeholders

· Contributing to the priorities of a team and effectively managing individual caseloads.





Position Eligibility Requirements

· Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills, including the ability to assess and manage risk, work within legislative requirements, make impartial recommendations and to use specialist advice when needed

· Excellent written communication skills including the ability to write comprehensive evidence-based recommendations and reasons for decisions

· Strong customer outcomes focus, confidence and resilience in liaising with internal and external stakeholders in relation to contentious matters

· Capacity to work in a busy environment with demonstrated skills in time management, working with competing priorities and ability to prioritise and manage a case load

· Demonstrated ability to work effectively and collaboratively as part of a team to achieve positive outcomes and a positive workplace culture

· Experience in aged care or clinical experience is highly desirable but not mandatory, as we have a well-developed orientation program to support the right people to excel in this role.

· Roles involving field work require the provision of evidence of having had a seasonal influenza and COVID 19 vaccinations





Candidates who are Registered Clinicians are encouraged to apply to this position. Please outline in your application if this is applicable to you.

Only candidates who hold Australian citizenship can apply. Appointment is conditional on successfully completing a national police check.





In your application please prepare a statement of no more than 750 words in relation to the advertised role outlining:

· How your skills, knowledge and experience will be relevant to this role

· Why you are interested in the role and what you can offer us

· Any specific examples or achievements that demonstrate your ability to perform the role





Position Notes

Salary offered will be between $86,790 - $97,912 per annum depending on skills and experience. In addition, 15.4% superannuation will be paid.

Merit Pool established through this selection process may be used to fill this or future vacancies on a non-ongoing or ongoing basis.

The diversity of our staff is very important to us. We welcome and actively encourage applications from people with disability, women, and people with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. We recognize the richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and the unique knowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees bring to our workplace, policy development and service delivery. We welcome and actively encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





How to Apply?

Please complete an online application form and submit to https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/about-us/careers by 11:59pm on Sunday 22nd May 2022 Only completed applications will be accepted.





Contact Officer:

Please contact our recruitment team on (02) 9633 3262 or recruitment@agedcarequality.gov.au for assistance with accessing our website or with lodging your application. Specific questions about the role can be directed to David Pezzanite at David.pezzanite@agedcarequality.gov.au with the position title in the subject line.





Further information:

To be eligible to work in some roles, you may be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (including any COVID-19 booster dose to maintain an 'up-to-date' status). Candidates should be aware that in roles where vaccination against COVID-19 is required by public health orders/directions or other legislation, if a candidate is not fully vaccinated or is unwilling to be vaccinated within a reasonable period, they may not be offered that role.

For further information about the Quality Commission, office locations and other related resources, please visit https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/

For more information on the Australian Public Service, please visit http://www.apsc.gov.au/publications-and-media/current-publications/cracking-the-code/factsheet-4and http://www.apsc.gov.au/publications-and-media/current-publications/cracking-the-code.