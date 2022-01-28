Assistant Director

EL1

Serious Incident Response Scheme- Home Care

Ongoing and Non-Ongoing

Hobart, Darwin, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney





Are you looking to make a real difference to the quality of care provided to older people and thrive in a varied and challenging work environment?

We have opportunities for the right people to become members of the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission’s (the Commission)’s national Serious Incident Response Scheme Home Care and Residential Care Team.

This selection process will be used to fill a range of roles including vacancies in several national and regional teams.

Please note that the Commission recently undertook a bulk recruitment process which is currently nearing completion. This new process has been instigated to safeguard the Commission’s interest in ensuring we meet our service delivery commitments and represents an additional opportunity to apply for further roles that may not be filled by the initial process.

If you have previously applied through the bulk recruitment process and have not received correspondence in relation to your application, you can conclude that the process has not been finalised. You may wish to apply again to have a second chance at becoming successful, should your initial application subsequently be found to be unsuccessful.





About the Commission

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (the Commission) was formed on 1 January 2019. The role of the Commission is to protect and enhance the safety, health, wellbeing and quality of life of people receiving aged care.

The Commission is the national end-to-end regulator of aged care services and the primary point of contact for consumers and providers in relation to quality and safety. Our vision is to support a world-class aged care system driven by empowered consumers who enjoy the best possible quality of life.

We aim to build confidence and trust in aged care, empower consumers, promote best practice service provision, promote quality standards and hold providers to account for their performance against the expected standards of care. We seek to promote an aged care system that develops safer systems of care, inculcates a culture of safety and quality, and learns from mistakes, while providing the oversight that can assure the community that aged care services are operating as they should, including working on continuous improvement.

Meet some of our people and learn more about the Commission and our Regulatory Strategy on our website www.agedcarequality.gov.au





Assistant Director Serious Incident Response Scheme, Data and Regulation Management, EL1

Key Accountabilities:

Providing advice on potential risks and regulatory guidance to mitigate risks in the data environment

Reporting to Management on the outcomes of assurance activities including making recommendations for control improvements

Capturing, reporting and analysis of the information gathered during assurance process activities and make recommendations to management to highlight gaps, drive control improvements and escalate issues as required in liaison with the I&A group.

Assist in the ongoing implementation of the Privacy and Information Governance Framework.

Act as an escalation point to assess Privacy incidents and support incident management processes including data breaches in liaison with the Privacy Team.

Provide support and guidance to the management group through identified trends and patterns.

Writing briefs, papers, complex case reports, and coordinating information sharing across the Commission.

Make positive ongoing contribution to the achievement of the Commission’s strategic goals.

Responsible for driving quality assurance and continuous improvement by identifying initiatives to improve workflows and processes.

Work collaboratively with various key stakeholders





Essential Requirements:

Ability to understand and analyse complex data and use data insights to improve regulatory outcomes in conjunction with Commission data Information and Analysis stream

Knowledge and understanding of complex case coordination matters or ability to acquire quickly

Extensive experience in implementing, driving and measuring quality assurance and continuous improvement initiatives

Ability to analyse complex information including interpretation and application of legislation

Excellent communication skills including demonstrated experience in working collaboratively with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders for results.

Ability to manage sensitive and at times confronting information

Knowledge of information technologies, standards and best practices prevalent in data governance, data quality, and data Privacy and/or familiarity with governance, risk, and compliance methodologies.

Detailed knowledge of the Australian Privacy Act

Analytical skills to assess business requirements and ensure compliance with Privacy regulation, data policies and standards.

Ability to communicate successfully with technical and non-technical stakeholders at all levels to successfully build consensus, influence without authority, and get decisions implemented.

Ability to demonstrate an understanding of how data supports business strategy, and how it is used within business processes.

Ability to translate complex concepts, regulatory requirements, and legislation to meet a range of audiences

Demonstrates good judgment and commitment to high standards of ethics, regulatory compliance and business integrity.

Substantial level of problem solving, interpersonal and communication skills including the ability to think and work strategically.

High level of organisational and time management skills





Desirable:

Knowledge of the aged care or health sectors

Willingness to travel inter- and intrastate





Assistant Director Serious Incident Response Scheme (SIRS), Stakeholder Engagement and Education, EL1

Key Accountabilities:

In liaison with Stakeholder Engagement and Communications Teams, developing comprehensive engagement and communications strategies and develop a wide range of internal team communications utilising available resources such as Microsoft Teams

Capturing, reporting and analysis of the information gathered during assurance process activities and make recommendations to management to highlight gaps, drive control improvements and escalate issues as required in liaison with the I&A group.

Assisting to drive new opportunities, including the development of proposals to drive sector development and continuous improvement

Provide support and guidance to the management group through identified trends and patterns in sector feedback.

The Stakeholder Engagement and Education EL1 will report to Management on the outcomes of quality assurance activities including making recommendations for control improvements

Writing briefs, papers, complex case reports, and coordinating information sharing across the Commission.

Make positive ongoing contribution to the achievement of the Commission’s strategic goals.

Work collaboratively with various key stakeholders

Ensuring projects are delivered according to deadlines and budgets

Building strong relationships and liaising with providers and key internal and external stakeholders

Contributing to sector campaigns assisting in education of regulatory requirement

Essential Requirements:

Excellent communication skills including demonstrated experience in working collaboratively with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders for results.

Demonstrated experience in developing communication materials to support engagement activities

A high level of competence with strategy and the key tools associated with effective stakeholder engagement.

Demonstrated experience in delivering flexible, consultative, and collaborative outcomes.

Ability to communicate successfully with internal and external stakeholders at all levels to successfully build consensus, influence without authority, and get decisions implemented.

Ability to monitor and report on community and stakeholder engagement effectiveness and results

Ability to translate complex concepts, regulatory requirements, and legislation to meet a range of audiences

Demonstrates good judgment and commitment to high standards of ethics, regulatory compliance and business integrity.

Substantial level of problem solving, interpersonal and communication skills including the ability to think and work strategically.

High level of organisational and time management skills

Experience in critical data analysis and feedback to measure effectiveness of activities and strategies, identifying associated risks and trends.

Desirable:

Knowledge of the aged care or health sectors

Willingness to travel inter- and intrastate





Position Notes

Salary offered will be between $106,653 and $121,639 per annum depending on skills and experience. In addition, 15.4% superannuation will be paid.

Only candidates who hold Australian citizenship can apply. Appointment is conditional on successfully completing a national police check. For more information please visit www.apsc.gov.au/citizenship-aps

In your application please provide a statement of claims against the Selection Criteria in no more than 800 words, including what strengths you would bring to the role, and a copy of your CV.

Non-ongoing opportunity will be offered for an irregular/intermittent term. Opportunities will be offered for varying periods up to 18 months with a possibility of extension to a maximum of three years.

Merit Pool established through this selection process may be used to fill this or future vacancies on a non-ongoing or ongoing basis.

How to Apply?

1. Navigate to ‘Current Vacancies’ section of the careers page and locate the relevant job title. All documentation relating to the role and application process will be located here.

2. Click on the job title and at the bottom of the Advertisement you will be asked to create an account If you are a first-time user or to sign in to complete your application.

3. As part of your application you will be requested to complete a statement of claim and attach your Resume. Cover letter is optional

4. Click ‘Apply Now’ when you are ready to submit your application.

Please complete an online application form and submit to https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/about-us/careers by 11:59pm (local time) on Friday,28th January 2022.

Only completed applications will be accepted.





Contact Officer:

Please contact our recruitment team on (02) 9633 3262 or recruitment@agedcarequality.gov.au for assistance with accessing our website or with lodging your application. Specific questions about the role can be directed to Catherine Kaehne by emailing catherine.kaehne@agedcarequality.gov.au with Position title in the subject line.

Further information:

The diversity of our staff is very important to us. We welcome and actively encourage applications from people with disability, women, and people with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. We recognize the richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and the unique knowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees bring to our workplace, policy development and service delivery. We welcome and actively encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

