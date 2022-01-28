Are you looking to make a real difference to the quality of care provided to older people and thrive in a varied and challenging work environment?

We have opportunities for the right people to become members of the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission’s (the Commission)’s national Serious Incident Response Scheme Home Care and Residential Care Team.

This selection process will be used to fill a range of roles including vacancies in several national and regional teams.

Please note that the Commission recently undertook a bulk recruitment process which is currently nearing completion. This new process has been instigated to safeguard the Commission’s interest in ensuring we meet our service delivery commitments and represents an additional opportunity to apply for further roles that may not be filled by the initial process.

If you have previously applied through the bulk recruitment process and have not received correspondence in relation to your application, you can conclude that the process has not been finalised. You may wish to apply again to have a second chance at becoming successful, should your initial application subsequently be found to be unsuccessful.

About the Commission

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (the Commission) was formed on 1 January 2019. The role of the Commission is to protect and enhance the safety, health, wellbeing and quality of life of people receiving aged care.

The Commission is the national end-to-end regulator of aged care services and the primary point of contact for consumers and providers in relation to quality and safety. Our vision is to support a world-class aged care system driven by empowered consumers who enjoy the best possible quality of life.

We aim to build confidence and trust in aged care, empower consumers, promote best practice service provision, promote quality standards and hold providers to account for their performance against the expected standards of care. We seek to promote an aged care system that develops safer systems of care, inculcates a culture of safety and quality, and learns from mistakes, while providing the oversight that can assure the community that aged care services are operating as they should, including working on continuous improvement.

Meet some of our people and learn more about the Commission and our Regulatory Strategy on our website www.agedcarequality.gov.au

Position Duties

· Collaboratively manage a team and build capability of staff to undertake their roles effectively and efficiently

· Ensure clear communication between Team Leaders and EL1s

· Support staff to remain resilient when dealing with confronting information and heavy workloads

· Management and resolution of complex cases including complex report writing and communication with providers

· Manage and delegate workloads considering agreed priorities,

· Review submitted work for quality and ensure alignment with regulatory responsibilities

· Build and maintain effective working relationships with other regulatory teams in the Commission

· High level management of service providers to ensure legislative awareness and regulatory compliance

Position Eligibility Requirements

· Previous experience in providing strong leadership and management skills with the ability to build capability and support staff dealing with high workloads and challenging cases.

· Demonstrated experience dealing with complex case management matters, including effective risk assessment.

· Sound judgement, analytical skills and ability to understand and apply legislation.

· Experience managing competing priorities.

· Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills and the ability to establish and maintain professional relationships with key internal and external stakeholders.

· Ability to work collaboratively with the team to understand the strategic direction of the Commission.

· Ability to manage sensitive and at times confronting information

· Demonstrated ability to work across multiple IT platforms including Teams and the full Microsoft Office suite

Desirable:

· Willingness to travel inter- and intrastate

· Exposure to or interest in clinical assessment

· Experience in the aged/home care sector

Position Notes

Salary offered will be between $86,790 - $97,912 per annum depending on skills and experience. In addition, 15.4% superannuation will be paid.

Only candidates who hold Australian citizenship can apply. Appointment is conditional on successfully completing a national police check. For more information please visit www.apsc.gov.au/citizenship-aps

In your application please provide a statement of claims against the Key Capabilities in no more than 800 words, including what strengths you would bring to the role, and a copy of your CV.

Non-ongoing opportunity will be offered for an irregular/intermittent term. Opportunities will be offered for varying periods up to 18 months with a possibility of extension to a maximum of three years.

Merit Pool established through this selection process may be used to fill this or future vacancies on a non-ongoing or ongoing basis.

How to Apply?

1. Navigate to ‘Current Vacancies’ section of the careers page and locate the relevant job title. All documentation relating to the role and application process will be located here.

2. Click on the job title and at the bottom of the Advertisement you will be asked to create an account If you are a first-time user or to sign in to complete your application.

3. As part of your application you will be requested to complete a statement of claim and attach your Resume. Cover letter is optional

4. Click ‘Apply Now’ when you are ready to submit your application.

Please complete an online application form and submit to https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/about-us/careers by 11:59pm (local time) on Friday,28th January 2022.

Only completed applications will be accepted.

Contact Officer:

Please contact our recruitment team on (02) 9633 3262 or recruitment@agedcarequality.gov.au for assistance with accessing our website or with lodging your application. Specific questions about the role can be directed to Diane O’Brien by emailing diane.obrien@agedcarequality.gov.au with Position title in the subject line.

Further information:

The diversity of our staff is very important to us. We welcome and actively encourage applications from people with disability, women, and people with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. We recognize the richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and the unique knowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees bring to our workplace, policy development and service delivery. We welcome and actively encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

For further information about the Quality Commission, office locations and other related resources, please visit https://www.agedcarequality.gov.au/.

For more information on the Australian Public Service, please visit

https://legacy.apsc.gov.au/cracking-code